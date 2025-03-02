Kelvin Yeboah's goal helps Minnesota beat Montreal 1-0
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ke;vin Yeboah scored a goal in the 69th minute to help Minnesota United beat CF Montreal 1-0 on Saturday night.
Tani Oluwaseyi flicked a header from the center of the box toward the goal and Yeboah tapped it in from point-blank range to open the scoring.
Montreal had 63% possession but was outshot 14-3, 6-0 on target, by Minnesota.
Jonathan Sirois had five saves for Montreal (0-2-0).
Minnesota (1-1-0) won its home opener for the first time since 2018.
