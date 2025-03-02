SportsSoccer

Kelvin Yeboah's goal helps Minnesota beat Montreal 1-0

Minnesota United forward Tani Oluwaseyi (14) and CF Montreal defender...

Minnesota United forward Tani Oluwaseyi (14) and CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman, center left, battle for possession during the first half of an MLS soccer match in St. Paul, Minn., Saturday, March 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

By The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ke;vin Yeboah scored a goal in the 69th minute to help Minnesota United beat CF Montreal 1-0 on Saturday night.

Tani Oluwaseyi flicked a header from the center of the box toward the goal and Yeboah tapped it in from point-blank range to open the scoring.

Montreal had 63% possession but was outshot 14-3, 6-0 on target, by Minnesota.

Jonathan Sirois had five saves for Montreal (0-2-0).

Minnesota (1-1-0) won its home opener for the first time since 2018.

More soccer news

Rafael Navarro scores two goals to help Rapids rally for 3-3 draw with Dallas in home opener1m read
San Diego FC makes its home debut before a sellout crowd in a city hungry for top-level soccer3m read
Kelvin Yeboah's goal helps Minnesota beat Montreal 1-0
Murrell scores on bicycle kick in stoppage time to help DC United tie Fire 2-21m read
Cristian "Chicho" Arango, Josef Martínez spark Earthquakes to 2-1 victory over Sporting KC1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME