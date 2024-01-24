SportsSoccer

Mali, South Africa and Namibia all reach Africa Cup last 16. Ivory Coast left hoping

Tunisia's players react at the end of the African Cup...

Tunisia's players react at the end of the African Cup of Nations Group E soccer match between South Africa and Tunisia in Korhogo, Ivory Coast, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Credit: AP/Themba Hadebe

By The Associated Press

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — Mali, South Africa and Namibia all advanced to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday when they took part in the tournament’s first goalless games.

Mali’s 0-0 draw with Namibia was enough to top Group E, while South Africa clinched second place on goal difference from Namibia by drawing 0-0 with Tunisia.

Mali finished with five points, one more than South Africa and Namibia, while Tunisia was eliminated after finishing bottom of the group.

Namibia progressed as one of the four best third-place finishers, which was bad news for host nation Ivory Coast. The Elephants were left to hope that Group F leader Morocco beats Zambia in their final group game later Wednesday to stay among the four best third-place finishers.

Also later, Congo was playing Tanzania.

More soccer news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME