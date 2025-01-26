SportsSoccer

Women's soccer has its first million-dollar player. Here's a look at how the record fee has grown

United States' Naomi Girma controls the ball during a women's...

United States' Naomi Girma controls the ball during a women's group B match between the United States and Zambia at Nice Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Nice, France. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By The Associated Press

United States defender Naomi Girma has become women's soccer's first million-dollar player.

The 24-year-old Girma completed her move from San Diego Wave to Chelsea for a reported 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million) on Sunday.

Here's a look at how the record transfer fee (in USD) in the women's game has increased over the course of the century:

___

2002: Milene Domingues

The Brazilian midfielder moved from Fiammamonza in Italy to Rayo Vallecano in Spain for $310,000.

2020: Pernille Harder

The Denmark forward left German side Wolfsburg to join Chelsea in England for $355,000 (300,000 euros).

2022: Keira Walsh

The England midfielder moved from Manchester City in England to Barcelona in Spain for $513,000 (400,000 pounds).

Zambia's Racheal Kundananji heads the ball during the Women's World...

Zambia's Racheal Kundananji heads the ball during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, July 26, 2023. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

2024 (January): Mayra Ramirez

The Colombia forward left Levante in Spain to join Chelsea in a deal worth $542,000 (500,000 euros).

2024 (February): Rachael Kundananji

The Zambia striker moved from Madrid CFF in Spain to Bay FC in the United States for $788,000.

More soccer news

Barcelona scores four goals in 24 minutes in Spanish league game against Valencia
Postecoglou uncertain about Tottenham future after another alarming loss as Man United beats Fulham3m read
Police investigating abuse of Premier League ref Michael Oliver after Wolves-Arsenal match
Pajor scores twice as Barcelona routs Real Madrid 5-0 to win women's Spanish Super Cup
AC Milan provides drama at the San Siro with 2 late goals in 3-2 comeback win over Parma2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME