Dybala nets his 1st goal of 2025 to give Roma 1-0 win over Venezia in Serie A

By The Associated Press

MILAN — Paulo Dybala netted his first goal of 2025 to help a much-changed Roma team to a 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Venezia in Serie A on Sunday.

Dybala powerfully converted a second-half penalty after teammate Angeliño was tripped by Venezia defender Alessandro Marcandalli.

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri had opted to rotate his team ahead of Thursday’s Europa League playoff against Porto.

Roma remained ninth in Serie A. City rival Lazio can move back fourth with a win over bottom club Monza later. Venezia was second from last, three points above Monza and five below safety.

Napoli will be looking to extend its lead at the top of the table when it hosts Udinese later.

