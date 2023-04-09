SportsSoccer

Nashville's Willis, Toronto's Johnson stellar in 0-0 draw

Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson (1) is hugged by defender Sigurd Rosted (17) after Toronto FC and Nashville SC played to a scoreless draw in an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

By The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis and Toronto FC's Sean Johnson both finished with three saves as the two teams played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

The tie ends a two-match losing streak for Nashville (3-2-2) against Toronto (1-1-5). Nashville has never lost three straight to any opponent.

Willis and Nashville have posted five clean sheets through seven matches, allowing just two goals overall.

Toronto had a 10-8 advantage in shots with both teams taking three on target.

Toronto entered play having dropped a league-high nine points from winning positions this season.

Nashville travels to play New York City FC on Saturday. Toronto returns home to host Atlanta United on Saturday.

Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio lies on the pitch after Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis, right, made a stop on a shot during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

