SportsSoccer

Nashville's Joe Willis, Revolution's Aljaz Ivacic earn clean sheets in scoreless season opener

Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl (19) kicks the ball past...

Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl (19) kicks the ball past New England Revolution defender Mamadou Fofana, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

By The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Aljaz Ivacic saved three shots for New England, Joe Willis stopped the only shot he faced, and Nashville and the Revolution played to a scoreless draw in a season opener on Saturday night.

Ivacic earns his first clean sheet of the season for the Revolution after notching four in 25 starts last season — his first with the club.

The 36-year-old Willis earned the 68th shutout of his career as he begins his sixth season protecting the net for Nashville and his 15th overall. It was his 50th clean sheet with Nashville. Willis had 14 clean sheets over five seasons with the Houston Dynamo and four came during his first four seasons — with D.C. United.

B.J. Callaghan earns a point in his first match as manager of Nashville. Callaghan was an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Union from 2014-19 and spent the past five seasons with the U.S. national team as an assistant.

Nashville is 1-0-3 in four all-time openers — also playing to a 0-0 draw with the New York Red Bulls to begin last season.

New England acquired Leo Campana from Inter Miami during the offseason as well as 23-year-old Norwegian midfielder Edvard Tagseth. Campana had 32 goals and eight assists in three seasons with Inter Miami.

Nashville travels to play the Red Bulls in their home opener on Saturday. The Revolution play the Columbus Crew in their home opener on Saturday.

Nashville SC defender Wyatt Meyer, left, kicks the ball past...

Nashville SC defender Wyatt Meyer, left, kicks the ball past New England Revolution forward Leonardo Campana (9) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

More soccer news

Petar Musa's goal, assist help FC Dallas beat Dynamo 2-1 in season opener1m read
Osman Bukari, Brad Stuver lead Austin to 1-0 victory over Sporting KC in season opener1m read
Nashville's Joe Willis, Revolution's Aljaz Ivacic earn clean sheets in scoreless season opener
Zack Steffen has 5 saves for Rapids in 0-0 tie with St. Louis City
Messi assists on Segovia's late goal, Inter Miami ties New York City FC 2-2 in MLS season opener1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME