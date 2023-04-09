New England rolls to 4-0 victory over CF Montreal

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Dylan Borrero and Carles Gil scored first-half goals and the New England Revolution cruised to a 4-0 victory over CF Montreal on Saturday night.

New England grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute when Borrero took a pass from Gustavo Bou and scored.

The Revolution (5-1-1) stretched their lead to 2-0 at halftime when Gil scored on a penalty kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time after a video review confirmed a hand-ball foul on Montreal's Corba Latif.

New England went up 3-0 in the 50th minute on an unassisted goal by Bobby Wood. Giacomo Vrioni — with an assist from goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic — found the net in the 86th minute to cap the scoring.

The Revolution had a 19-9 advantage in shots and a 9-3 edge in shots on goal.

Petrovic finished with three saves New England. Jonathan Sirois stopped five shots for Montreal (1-5-0), which is off to its worst start since its inaugural 2012 season.

Montreal beat New England twice in a season for the first time last year after the Revs had won the previous six meetings in all competitions.

New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil celebrates after a successful penalty kick in the first half of an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal, Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. Credit: AP/Mark Stockwell

New England entered play with 13 points after six matches. It took New England 12 matches to surpass 13 points last season.

Montreal returns home to host DC United on Saturday. New England travels to play Columbus on Saturday.

