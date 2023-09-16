Red Bulls, NYCFC play to scoreless draw in the Hudson River Derby

Matt Freese saved three shots in his fifth start of the season and New York City FC played the Red Bulls to a scoreless draw on Saturday in the Hudson River Derby.

NYCFC (6-10-13) has won just once in its last nine regular-season home matches. New York (7-12-9) has managed just one win in its last nine visits to Yankee Stadium. The Red Bulls have six regular-season games remaining, looking to extend a 13-year playoff run.

Freese had a nice reaction save of Omir Fernandez's redirection in the 75th minute.

Carlos Coronel had two saves for the Red Bulls.

Both teams are in action again on Wednesday. NYCFC hosts Orlando City and the Red Bulls host Austin.