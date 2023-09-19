SportsSoccer

Newcastle fan stabbed 3 times in Milan ahead of Champions League opener

By The Associated Press

MILAN — A Newcastle fan is reportedly in stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in Milan ahead of a Champions League match in the Italian city.

Italian media reports that a 58-year-old man was stabbed three times — once in the back and twice in the arm.

The incident happened in the popular, bar-strewn area of Milan called Navigli, shortly after midnight (2200 GMT) on Monday.

It is not known whether it occurred during a clash between rival soccer fans or was a separate incident.

AC Milan hosts Newcastle later Tuesday in their Champions League opener.

