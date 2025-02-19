SportsSoccer

Neymar is among the players protesting the use of artificial turf pitches in Brazil

Brazil's Neymar grimaces in pain after he was fouled during...

Brazil's Neymar grimaces in pain after he was fouled during his debut for Santos FC in a Sao Paulo league soccer match, against Botafogo-SP in Santos, Brazil., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Andre Penner

By The Associated Press

SAO PAULO — Neymar, Memphis Depay and Thiago Silva are among the leading Brazilian footballers protesting against using artificial turf for league matches instead of natural grass.

They all campaigned online with the same message Tuesday highlighting their fear of increased injury risk for players on the artificial surfaces.

Some clubs in Brazil’s top divisions are using artificial turf to allow for multiple uses for stadiums while minimizing damage to the playing surfaces.

“It is worrying to see the direction Brazilian football is taking. With the size and representation of our sport, this debate shouldn’t even exist. In the most respected leagues in the world, players are heard and investments are made to ensure the quality of the pitch in the stadiums,” the footballers said in a statement. “The solution to a bad pitch is to make a good pitch, it is as simple as that. Soccer is natural, not artificial.”

Neymar has just returned to Santos, Depay plays for Corinthians and Thiago Silva is at Fluminense.

Defending Brazilian champion Botafogo, Palmeiras and Athletico Paranaense are among the clubs that have used artificial turf, which has resulted in some players who are veterans or returning from injury — including Neymar — to boycott away matches against those teams.

Palmeiras said in a statement that the criticism to its artificial turf is superficial and not based on science.

Brazil's Neymar is fouled by Botafogo-SP's Gabriel Risso during his...

Brazil's Neymar is fouled by Botafogo-SP's Gabriel Risso during his debut for Santos FC in a Sao Paulo league soccer match in Santos, Brazil., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Andre Penner

The club said the playing surface was certified by FIFA, the sport's world governing body, and has been subject to regular inspections since 2020, “so that it has the same parameters of a natural grass pitch in perfect state.”

More soccer news

Neymar is among the players protesting the use of artificial turf pitches in Brazil1m read
Feyenoord knocks AC Milan out of Champions League and Bayern advances on late Davies goal2m read
Monaco's Takumi Minamino becomes top Japanese scorer in Champions League
Alphonso Davies shows Bayern some love after sending team into last 16 in Champions League1m read
Rising star Chemsdine Talbi impresses again for Club Brugge in Champions League1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME