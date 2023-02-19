SportsSoccer

Neymar leaves pitch injured PSG's match against Lille

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with PSG's Neymar after scores...

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with PSG's Neymar after scores a disallowed goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

By The Associated Press

PARIS — PSG forward Neymar was forced off the pitch on a stretcher Sunday after twisting his right ankle in a league match against Lille.

Neymar picked up the injury at the start of the second half after the Brazil forward scored PSG's second goal before the interval. PSG led 2-1 when Neymar was injured following contact with Lille's Benjamin Andre.

Neymar damaged the same ankle at the World Cup in Qatar.

___

