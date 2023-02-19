Neymar leaves pitch injured PSG's match against Lille

PARIS — PSG forward Neymar was forced off the pitch on a stretcher Sunday after twisting his right ankle in a league match against Lille.

Neymar picked up the injury at the start of the second half after the Brazil forward scored PSG's second goal before the interval. PSG led 2-1 when Neymar was injured following contact with Lille's Benjamin Andre.

Neymar damaged the same ankle at the World Cup in Qatar.

