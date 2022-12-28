Neymar sent off for PSG after dive in 1st game since WCup

PARIS — Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain’s game against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward’s second-half dive in the penalty area Wednesday in his first match since the World Cup.

Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg midfielder Adrien Thomasson in the face with his hand and then a second caution one minute later for diving.

The forward remonstrated face to face with referee Clement Turpin but to no avail.

It was Neymar's fifth red card since joining PSG for a world record fee of 222 million euros ($236 million) in 2017, and he will be suspended for Sunday's game at second-place Lens.

Neymar, who was in tears after Brazil lost to Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinals, set up PSG’s opening goal at Parc des Princes for countryman Marquinhos early in the game.

