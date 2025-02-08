Man City new midfielder Gonzalez injured on debut ahead of Real Madrid match

New Manchester City signing Nico Gonzalez was injured and substituted after 22 minutes of his debut for the Premier League club on Saturday.

The midfielder, who joined from Porto for a reported $61.8 million on transfer deadline day, appeared to hurt his ribs after falling awkwardly in a challenge with Leyton Orient's Sonny Perkins.

After receiving treatment, Gonzalez held his side as he left the field early in the FA Cup fourth-round match at the Gaughan Group Stadium.

His injury will be a concern for City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of Tuesday's Champions League playoff against Real Madrid.

The signing of Gonzalez was intended to help fill the void left by Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, who has been out since September because of an ACL injury. In Rodri's absence, City has seen its Premier League title defense unravel and needs to beat holder Madrid in a two-legged playoff to advance to the round of 16 in the Champions League.

Gonzalez was one of five signings in the January window as Guardiola attempted to salvage the season.

City spent more than $200 million in a spree that also saw the arrivals of Egypt forward Omar Marmoush for $73 million and defenders Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens and Vitor Reis for a combined $77 million. Christian McFarlane, an 18-year-old left back, joined from sister club New York City FC while captain Kyle Walker left for AC Milan.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson