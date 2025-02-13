SportsSoccer

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson out for up to 2 months with hamstring injury

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, right, duels for the ball with Manchester...

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, right, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Phil Foden during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Scott Heppell

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has been ruled out for up to two months because of a hamstring injury, manager Enzo Maresca said on Thursday.

One potential replacement, Marc Guiu, is also out “for a while” with a hamstring problem, Maresca said, leaving Christopher Nkunku as the player most likely to lead the line for Chelsea

Jackson was substituted early in the second half of the 2-1 win over West Ham on Feb. 3.

“We knew it was a muscular (injury), probably, but we didn’t know how important it was because his feeling and his reaction was quite good," Maresca said. “We all thought that it was not a big injury but unfortunately he had a scan a few days ago, it is an important one, and it will be around six-eight weeks.”

More soccer news

Everton and Liverpool unite to condemn racist abuse directed at Abdoulaye Doucoure1m read
Brothers set to face off in 'the Thuram derby' when Inter visits Juventus in Serie A2m read
English soccer to debut semi-automated offside technology in FA Cup1m read
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson out for up to 2 months with hamstring injury
Romania loses case about chaotic Kosovo game and must host World Cup qualifier in empty stadium1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

FLASH SALE

$1 FOR ONE YEAR

Unlimited Digital Access

SUBSCRIBE NOW >>Cancel anytime - new subscribers only