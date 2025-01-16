SportsSoccer

Norwich signs Czech Republic winger Matěj Jurásek from Slavia Prague

Slavia Praha's Matěj Jurásek celebrates his goal against Ludogorets during...

Slavia Praha's Matěj Jurásek celebrates his goal against Ludogorets during their Europa League soccer match at Ludogorets Arena, Razgrad, Bulgaria, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. Credit: AP/Tony Uzunov

By The Associated Press

PRAGUE — Norwich acquired Czech Republic winger Matěj Jurásek from Slavia Prague on Thursday to add firepower as it pushes for promotion to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old Jurásek signed a contract to June 2030 after the Championship club paid a reported fee of 6.9 million euros ($7.1 million).

Jurásek is considered a rising star of Czech soccer but has struggled to make Slavia's starting lineup. He had scored one goal this season in the domestic league and another in the Europa League.

