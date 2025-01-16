Norwich signs Czech Republic winger Matěj Jurásek from Slavia Prague
PRAGUE — Norwich acquired Czech Republic winger Matěj Jurásek from Slavia Prague on Thursday to add firepower as it pushes for promotion to the Premier League.
The 21-year-old Jurásek signed a contract to June 2030 after the Championship club paid a reported fee of 6.9 million euros ($7.1 million).
Jurásek is considered a rising star of Czech soccer but has struggled to make Slavia's starting lineup. He had scored one goal this season in the domestic league and another in the Europa League.
