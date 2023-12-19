Nottingham Forest fires manager Steve Cooper as club fights for Premier League survival

NOTTINGHAM, England — Nottingham Forest fired manager Steve Cooper on Tuesday after owner Evangelos Marinakis lost patience seeing the club plunge toward the Premier League relegation zone.

Cooper was popular with Forest's fans and appeared to retain their support despite the team winning just one of its last 13 games in the league and dropping to fourth-to-last place.

“Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to thank Steve for his superb contribution to our football club. His achievement in guiding Forest back to the Premier League will undoubtedly remain an iconic moment in the club’s history," Marinakis said.

“We thank Steve for his dedication and commitment during his time with us, as well as the incredible connection he forged with our supporters and the city of Nottingham."

Forest has opted to make a change approaching the halfway point of the season. In April, Marinakis gave Cooper public backing but warned that “results and performances must improve immediately.”

Forest managed to stay up last season — its first in the Premier League since 1999 — but finds itself five points above the bottom three.

Cooper had been Forest’s manager since September 2021.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper gestures, during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage, in London, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: AP/Zac Goodwin

“Steve will always remain a friend of the club and will forever be welcome at The City Ground. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” Marinakis said.