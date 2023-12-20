Nottingham Forest hires Nuno Espírito Santo as manager to replace Steve Cooper

NOTTINGHAM, England — Nottingham Forest hired Nuno Espírito Santo as its manager on Wednesday with the Premier League club moving quickly to replace Steve Cooper.

Santo, who previously managed Wolves and Tottenham in England's top division, has signed a 2 1/2-year contract.

Most recently the Portuguese coached Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad and won a league and cup double last season.

Forest fired Cooper on Tuesday after a run of one win in 13 league games saw the club drop to fourth-to-last place in the table.