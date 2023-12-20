SportsSoccer

Nottingham Forest hires Nuno Espírito Santo as manager to replace Steve Cooper

Then Tottenham's head coach Nuno Espirito Santo watches the Europa...

Then Tottenham's head coach Nuno Espirito Santo watches the Europa Conference League Group G soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and NS Mura at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed manager of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday as the Premier League club moved quickly to replace the fired Steve Cooper. Santo, who previously managed Wolves and Tottenham in England's top division, has signed a 2 1/2-year contract. Credit: AP/Matt Dunham

By The Associated Press

NOTTINGHAM, England — Nottingham Forest hired Nuno Espírito Santo as its manager on Wednesday with the Premier League club moving quickly to replace Steve Cooper.

Santo, who previously managed Wolves and Tottenham in England's top division, has signed a 2 1/2-year contract.

Most recently the Portuguese coached Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad and won a league and cup double last season.

Forest fired Cooper on Tuesday after a run of one win in 13 league games saw the club drop to fourth-to-last place in the table.

