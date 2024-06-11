SportsSoccer

Germany's all-time top scorer Miroslav Klose is Nuremberg's new coach

The new Bundesliga 2 FCN coach Miroslav Klose poses in...

The new Bundesliga 2 FCN coach Miroslav Klose poses in front of the club logo in Nuremberg, Germany, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Credit: AP/Daniel Karmann

By The Associated Press

NUREMBERG, Germany — Miroslav Klose, Germany’s all-time top goal-scorer, is second-division Nuremberg's new coach.

The German club said Tuesday that Klose, who celebrated his 46th birthday on Sunday, had signed a 2-year deal to replace Cristian Fiel, who left to join second-division rival Hertha Berlin last week.

It’s Klose’s first job as a head coach in Germany. Klose previously coached Bayern Munich’s youth teams and Austrian first-division side Rheindorf Altach.

Klose scored 71 goals in 137 games for Germany and helped the team win the 2014 World Cup. He also played for Italian team Lazio and Bayern, Werder Bremen and Kaiserslautern.

More soccer news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME