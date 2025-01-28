Crystal Dunn and Gotham FC part ways after a single season

Gotham FC and U.S. team veteran Crystal Dunn have agreed to part ways.

The National Women's Soccer League team said Tuesday that the decision comes as "Dunn pursues a new opportunity.” No details about the opportunity were announced.

“As I turn the page and prepare for a new chapter, I am filled with excitement for what lies ahead,” Dunn posted on Instagram. “The journey continues and I am committed to reaching new heights and pushing myself to be the absolute best version of who I am. Everything happens for a reason, and I’m ready to embrace this next phase of my career with passion, grace, and joy.”

Dunn was signed as a free agent by Gotham FC in late 2023. She played one season with the club, appearing in 23 matches with one goal and two assists.

Before Gotham, Dunn played for the Portland Thorns, taking most of 2022 off for the birth of her son. She also had stints with the North Carolina Courage, Chelsea in the English Women's Super League and the Washington Spirit.

“Crystal is an accomplished player who has achieved so much in her career,” said Gotham general manager Yael Averbuch West. “We wish her all the best in the next chapter of her career, and we thank her for her contributions to our club.”

Dunn played on the U.S team that won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics last summer. She was also on the squad that won the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Dunn, 32, has appeared in 154 games for the United States, with 25 goals and 20 assists.