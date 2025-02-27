SportsSoccer

Weaver out for the Thorns' season with a right knee injury

Portland Thorns FC forward Morgan Weaver (22) controls the ball...

Portland Thorns FC forward Morgan Weaver (22) controls the ball during an NWSL soccer match against NJ/NY Gotham FC, March 24, 2024, in Portland, Ore. Credit: AP/Amanda Loman

By The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Thorns forward Morgan Weaver will miss the upcoming National Women's Soccer League season because of a right knee injury.

The Thorns announced Weaver's injury on Wednesday. Defenders Nicole Payne and Marie Muller were also put on the team's season-ending injury list.

“Unfortunately my knee never fully healed from last season's injury so I will be restarting the process of rehabbing my meniscus,” Weaver said in a post on Instagram. “With that being said I will still be supporting Portland till the very end! I am not done yet and can’t wait to be back to win another championship!”

Weaver had surgery on her knee last May but returned to the Thorns in September. In January, she was invited to train with the U.S. women’s national team.

Weaver has played in 68 games since joining the Thorns in 2020, scoring 16 goals.

Payne injured her knee in an exhibition game against Angel City at the Coachella Valley Invitational earlier this month, while Muller also sustained a knee injury while training with the German national team.

More soccer news

Two Argentine soccer fans shot in Rio ahead of Recopa Sudamericana match
Endrick fires Real Madrid to 1-0 win in first leg of Copa del Rey semifinals
Lights out at Wembley: England vs. Spain women's match paused in darkness
No Wembley trip for Wrexham after losing on penalties to Peterborough
Abel resigns new job at Bay FC because of verbal abuse allegations while at Oregon1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME