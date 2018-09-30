SportsSoccer

NYCFC lose to Minnesota United as Rodriguez scores twice

Minnesota United midfielder Miguel Ibarra makes an assist to forward Angelo Rodriguez for a goal in the first half of an MLS soccer match in Minneapolis on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Credit: AP/Aaron Lavinsky

By The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Angelo Rodriguez scored two first-half goals and Minnesota United held on to beat New York City FC 2-1 after going a man down Saturday night.

Rodriguez headed home a wide cross from Miguel Ibarra to open the scoring in the 20th minute for Minnesota (11-16-3). In the 36th, Rodriguez intercepted Ben Sweat's off-target back pass and slipped behind the goalkeeper to easily finish his second goal.

Collen Warner received his second yellow card for a careless challenge and was sent off in the 76th minute.

Rodney Wallace pulled City (15-9-8) to 2-1 with a tap-in in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, but the Loons held on from there for their second straight win.

