New York City officials broke ground Wednesday on Etihad Park, the 25,000-seat soccer stadium planned in Willets Point, Queens.

The ceremony officially kicked off construction on the privately-funded $780 million stadium located next to Citi Field and the planned home of NYCFC in 2027.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and city officials held a ceremony at the site of the new stadium. City Councilman Francisco Moya said Wednesday marked the culmination of a 12-year effort to bring professional soccer to Queens.

"This project will forever change the landscape of New York," Moya said.

The new fully-electric powered stadium is also set to be completed to cohost the finals of 2026 FIFA World Cup and give New York City’s Major League Soccer team a permanent home after previously playing at Citi Field and Yankee Stadium.

This generational project will create thousands of jobs including14,200 construction jobs and 1,500 permanent jobs when the construction is complete on all pieces.



Soccer fans get ready: Etihad Park will be open by the 2027 MLS season!https://t.co/z2x5jbilnZ pic.twitter.com/7SpoZ4kWsX — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) December 4, 2024

"That blue color means so much to so many people and how we will continue to bring home a championship to this city," Adams said. "Willets Point is going to be the city’s premiere sports hub. Soccer is here, baseball is here, the U.S. Open is here. This has become the world’s city, where the world’s sport will be played at this stadium."

The developers of the project are part of a joint venture by NYCFC and the Queens Development Group, made up of developers Related Companies and the Jeff Wilpon-backed Sterling Enterprises. It also includes about $200 million in public funding to add infrastructure and sewers as part of 2,500 planned affordable homes in the Queens neighborhood, officials said.

The project for the new stadium also brings other developments to Willets Point, which are already underway. Construction has started on the first phase of the project, including 1,100 units of affordable housing.

Officials broke ground on the first phase of the project in December 2023, including 880 apartments set to be built by the end of 2026, and 220 affordable units planned for low-income seniors.

Plans include building another 1,400 units in phase two, once construction is complete. The project will also include a 650-seat public school, a 250-room hotel and plans for a "city square" plaza of retail and food.

Adams called the project the city’s largest affordable housing project in 40 years, including more than 40,000 square-feet of open public space.

Adams said the project is expected to bring $6.1 billion in economic impact during the next 30 years, as well as creating 1,550 permanent jobs and more than 14,000 construction jobs.

"This is a historic moment for New York City FC, Major League Soccer, and everyone who has believed in the promise of soccer in America," said Don Garber, the commissioner of MLS. "We’ve always known that a world-class soccer stadium belongs in New York City."