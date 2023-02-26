New-look NYCFC falls flat in season-opening loss to Nashville SC

New York City FC has some work to do.

In the first glimpse of the club’s rebuild following an offseason exodus of key players, NYCFC looked like a team still figuring it all out, seeming lost in attack and disorganized in defense for much of a 2-0 season-opening road defeat to Nashville SC on Saturday.

NYCFC’s starting lineup to begin 2023 included just two players from the starting 11 of its last match in 2022, a loss to the Philadelphia Union in the MLS Eastern Conference final. If the club is to reach that stage again, improvement, and perhaps some reinforcements, will be necessary.

Nashville opened the scoring in the 34th minute, taking advantage of a poor clearance attempt by Maxime Chanot after a free kick. Fafà Picault redirected Chanot’s header back to the center of the box, where Walker Zimmerman was waiting to fire on target for Nashville. Luis Barraza, making his first start in the NYCFC goal since Sean Johnson’s departure for Toronto FC, got a piece of the shot, but not enough to keep it from crossing the line.

Reigning MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar spent the early part of the match on the bench for Nashville, but made his mark late. The attacking midfielder entered in the 75th minute. Four minutes later, Mukhtar beat City centerback Thiago Martins on the dribble, finding Jacob Shaffelburg in the box for an easy finish to seal the 2-0 result.

NYCFC opened the match without much direction offensively, one of the few times in recent years the team looked less comfortable on the ball than its opponent.

Talles Magno, typically a winger, was slotted as the lone striker in City’s formation, but struggled to find space behind. The Brazilian had a smattering of opportunities on the ball, including a chance from outside the box that missed over the bar by inches.

After halftime, Magno was moved back to his typical winger spot with Thiago Andrade playing centrally. That helped, but not enough for City to capitalize on the few chances it created.

When time expired, NYCFC had 64% of possession, but just two shots on goal, and no points in the standings.