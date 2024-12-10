Ohio State says soccer player who was shot off campus was a bystander

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State men’s soccer player from Canada is recovering after an off-campus shooting.

The university said junior defender Nathan Demian, who is from Vancouver, British Columbia, was a bystander in the incident early Sunday.

Columbus police said the shooting occurred just before 2:30 a.m. when two vehicles were chasing each other with a person in one vehicle shooting toward the other.

Demian was taken to the hospital in serious condition but was expected to survive.

“The soccer program is thankful for the incredible university support and medical care available to Nathan and his family during this difficult time,” Ohio State said in a statement. “Nathan’s family is with him, and the team is extremely close.”

Demian was shot following Ohio State's 3-0 win over Wake Forest to advance to the NCAA Tournament semifinals.