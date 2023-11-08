Orlando City advances to Eastern Conference semifinals after another 1-0 victory over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iván Angulo scored in the sixth minute to help second-seeded Orlando City advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 1-0 victory over Nashville on Tuesday night.

Orlando (19-7-9) earned its third straight 1-0 win over Nashville, including a victory on Oct. 30 with a 25-7 edge in shots. The Lions had won only one of their nine meetings with Nashville in all competitions before winning the last three.

Nashville (13-12-10) lost a knockout round match at home for the first time in club history, ending a string of seven wins and two draws in nine playoff and cup matches at home.

Angulo intercepted a back pass inside the penalty area and split two defenders with a shot that went over the head of goalkeeper Joe Willis.

Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made four saves for his 10th clean sheet of the season.

Orlando, which has won three straight road matches for the first time in club history, will play the winner of the Columbus-Atlanta series.