John Tolkin scores first goal of season, Red Bulls beat Orlando City 1-0

HARRISON, N.J. — John Tolkin scored his first goal of the season in the 38th minute Saturday night to help the New York Red Bulls beat Orlando City 1-0.

Lewis Morgan drew a foul in the penalty area conceded by Wilder Cartagena in the 37th before Tolkin converted from the spot to make it 1-0.

The Red Bulls (8-3-5) have won four of their last five games.

New York had just 42% possession but outshot Orlando City 12-4, including 3-1 on target.

Pedro Gallese had three saves for Orlando City (4-7-5), which is winless with two losses in its last three games.