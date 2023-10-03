Adriana scores and Orlando Pride down Angel City 1-0

LOS ANGELES — Adriana scored in the first half and the Orlando Pride held on for a 1-0 victory over Angel City on Monday night in the National Women's Soccer League.

The Pride earned their ninth win of the season with the victory, the most for the club since the 2017 season.

Both teams were still alive for the playoffs but sitting below the cutoff line in the standings with two regular season games remaining. With Orlando's victory, the Kansas City Current were eliminated from playoff contention.

The loss snapped an 11-game unbeaten streak for Angel City (6-7-7).

Marta made her 100th appearance with the Pride (9-10-1), becoming the first player to reach the milestone with the club.

“I didn't know it was my 100th game. I'm so proud to be part of this team for so long,” Marta said. “I think the special things that we always talk about, it's `Do everything together.' And I think we did this today. We know it was not our best game, but it was enough."

Adriana scored in in the 22nd minute for the Pride silencing the crowd at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium. It was her sixth goal for Orlando, to pull her into the team lead with Messiah Bright.