Aspas' second penalty in a week gives Celta Vigo win over Osasuna

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Iago Aspas scored his second penalty in a week as Celta Vigo beat Osasuna 1-0 at home and rose five places in La Liga on Friday.

There was not a lot between the teams but the 68th-minute goal from Celta’s talismanic forward continued the club’s fine home form. Four minutes after coming on as a substitute he dispatched his penalty.

Celta has lost just three of its 14 home games since August. Only Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have won more times at home this season.

The victory lifted it above Osasuna and into ninth place. Both clubs have 32 points but have played a game more than the teams around them.

“The mistake cost us the penalty,” Osasuna midfielder Jon Moncayola said. “We’re conceding goals in every game and if we want to start looking to go up the table then we have to concede fewer.”

