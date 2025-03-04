SportsSoccer

Ovalle scores stunning acrobatic goal for Tigres in Mexican league from Hermoso's assist

Mexico midfielder Lizbeth Ovalle celebrates her goal during the second...

Mexico midfielder Lizbeth Ovalle celebrates her goal during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup women's soccer tournament quarterfinal against Paraguay, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

By The Associated Press

MONTERREY, Mexico — Midfielder Lizbeth Ovalle scored a remarkable goal for Mexican team Tigres on Monday night when she flicked the ball over the goalkeeper with her left heel while hanging in mid-air with her back toward the goal.

Ovalle was facing away from goal when she received a left-wing cross from Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the edge of the penalty area, but jumped up and twisted in the air to send a looping backheel under the crossbar.

Hermoso — the player who was kissed by Luis Rubiales at the 2023 Women's World Cup final — fell to her knees in seeming disbelief after seeing the ball go in, while Ovalle sprinted into the arms of her teammates on the Tigres bench.

Tigres beat Guadalajara 2-0 in the Liga MX Femenil, the top division for women's soccer in Mexico.

More soccer news

Ovalle scores stunning acrobatic goal for Tigres in Mexican league from Hermoso's assist
Derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to highlight 1st day of last 16 in Champions League1m read
Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong relishes 'intense' rivalry with Bayern Munich in the Champions League1m read
San Diego FC will take steps to stop the homophobic chant that marred its inaugural home match1m read
Nottingham Forest reaches FA Cup quarterfinals after Sels stops Ipswich in shootout1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME