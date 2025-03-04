Ovalle scores stunning acrobatic goal for Tigres in Mexican league from Hermoso's assist

MONTERREY, Mexico — Midfielder Lizbeth Ovalle scored a remarkable goal for Mexican team Tigres on Monday night when she flicked the ball over the goalkeeper with her left heel while hanging in mid-air with her back toward the goal.

Ovalle was facing away from goal when she received a left-wing cross from Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the edge of the penalty area, but jumped up and twisted in the air to send a looping backheel under the crossbar.

Hermoso — the player who was kissed by Luis Rubiales at the 2023 Women's World Cup final — fell to her knees in seeming disbelief after seeing the ball go in, while Ovalle sprinted into the arms of her teammates on the Tigres bench.

Tigres beat Guadalajara 2-0 in the Liga MX Femenil, the top division for women's soccer in Mexico.