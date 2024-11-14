Bayern midfielder João Palhinha to miss Portugal games with groin injury

MUNICH — Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha will miss Portugal’s upcoming Nations League games against Poland and Croatia with a groin injury.

Bayern said Thursday that Palhinha will travel back to Munich for further treatment. It did not disclose the severity of the injury or give a timeline for the 29-year-old player's recovery.

Bayern next plays Augsburg at home in the Bundesliga on Nov. 22, before hosting Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, four days before it visits Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Palhinha’s absence could give Leon Goretzka another chance to make an impression. The former Germany international was expected to leave Bayern in the offseason but made his first start of the season in the 1-0 win at St. Pauli last weekend.

Palhinha himself, a summer signing from Fulham, had to bide his time at the start of the season behind Bayern youngster Aleksandar Pavlović. The 20-year-old Pavlović started all but one of Bayern’s opening seven Bundesliga games before breaking his collarbone early in Bayern’s 4-0 win over Stuttgart.

Bayern leads the Bundesliga by five points after 10 rounds.