Bayern midfielder Palhinha faces weeks out after injury while with Portugal

Bayern's Joao Palhinha attends a news conference in Munich, Germany,...

Bayern's Joao Palhinha attends a news conference in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, ahead of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern and Benfica Lisbon. Credit: AP/Matthias Schrader

By The Associated Press

MUNICH — João Palhinha's year could be over early after the Bayern Munich midfielder was injured on Portugal duty.

Palhinha will “be sidelined for the coming weeks” after he tore a muscle in his right adductor, part of the hip and thigh area, Bayern said on Tuesday.

That kept Palhinha out of Portugal's 5-1 win over Poland in the Nations League on Friday and its 1-1 draw with Croatia on Monday.

He is set to miss tough games for Bayern including hosting Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next week, facing Borussia Dortmund in the German Klassiker on Nov. 30, and taking on defending champion Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup on Dec. 3.

German media reported Palhinha was not expected to return until after the winter break. Bayern's last game before the break is Dec. 20.

Bayern could have to rely on Leon Goretzka, who has been a fringe player this season, because coach Vincent Kompany's other preferred defensive midfielder, Aleksandar Pavlovic, has yet to return following surgery on a broken collarbone last month. Pavlovic has managed “some elements” of training with the rest of the team, Bayern said on Monday.

