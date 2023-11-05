Paredes scores for Wolfsburg in 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen in Bundesliga

BERLIN — American winger Kevin Paredes scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season for Wolfsburg but couldn’t prevent Werder Bremen fighting back to draw 2-2 on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Paredes scored from close range to put Wolfsburg 2-1 ahead in the 59th minute after some good work from his teammates. Joakim Mæhle pulled the ball back and Lovro Majer set up Paredes with his heel, perhaps inadvertently.

But Mitchell Weiser crossed for Rafael Santos Borré to equalize with a header six minutes later.

Bremen’s Marvin Ducksch had fired the visitors into a seventh-minute lead with a free kick that went over the wall of defenders and in off the top of the right post.

Wolfsburg found it difficult to break through Bremen’s compact defense until Václav Černý equalized in the 37th. The Czech winger was fortunate to see his shot go through the legs of a defender and the Bremen ’keeper.

Paredes rewarded Wolfsburg’s pressure only for Borré to respond.

Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix was sent off late with his second yellow card for a tactical foul.

Midtable Wolfsburg had lost its previous three Bundesliga games but knocked defending champion Leipzig out of the German Cup on Wednesday.

Promoted Heidenheim hosted Stuttgart later.