US national team veteran Crystal Dunn joins Paris Saint-Germain

United States' Crystal Dunn passes during the first half of...

United States' Crystal Dunn passes during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Aug. 1, 2023. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

By The Associated Press

U.S. national team veteran Crystal Dunn has signed with Paris Saint-Germain through the 2027 season.

The move comes less than a week after Dunn parted ways with Gotham FC in the National Women's Soccer League.

“I’m so happy to be able to start this new adventure. My family supports me and comes with me, so it was important for me to find a club that has confidence in me as a player but that also accepts that I come with my family. I have a connection with France and I already feel at home," she said in a statement released by PSG on Friday.

Dunn's husband is French. The couple has a 3-year-old son, Marcel.

The 32-year-old Dunn was signed as a free agent by Gotham FC in late 2023. She played one season with the club, appearing in 23 matches with one goal and two assists.

Before Gotham, Dunn played for the Portland Thorns, taking most of 2022 off for the birth of her son. She also had stints with the North Carolina Courage, Chelsea in the English Women’s Super League and the Washington Spirit.

A New York native, Dunn played on the U.S team that won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics last summer. She was also on the squad that won the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Dunn has appeared in 154 games for the United States, with 25 goals and 20 assists.

“As I turn the page and prepare for a new chapter, I am filled with excitement for what lies ahead,” Dunn posted on Instagram upon her departure from Gotham. “The journey continues and I am committed to reaching new heights and pushing myself to be the absolute best version of who I am. Everything happens for a reason, and I’m ready to embrace this next phase of my career with passion, grace, and joy.”

