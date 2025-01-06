SportsSoccer

Pascal Jansen hired to replace Nick Cushing as coach of Major League Soccer's New York City

Ferencvaros' head coach Pascal Jansen speaks during a press conference...

Ferencvaros' head coach Pascal Jansen speaks during a press conference in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, ahead of the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur. Credit: AP/Szilard Koszticsak

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Pascal Jansen was hired Monday to replace Nick Cushing as coach of Major League Soccer team New York City and given a four-year contract, a week after leaving Hungarian club Ferencvaros in the middle of the season.

Jansen, 51, has Dutch and British citizenship. He coached AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands from December 2020 until last January and was hired by Ferencvaros in June.

He becomes NYCFC's sixth coach as the team enters its 11th season.

Cushing was fired in November, three days after a 2-0 loss to the rival New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference semifinals. Cushing followed Jason Kreis (2015), Patrick Vieira (2016-18), Dominic Torrent (2018-19) and Deila (2020-22).

Former Ireland forward Robbie Keane was hired Monday to replace Jansen at Ferencvaros.

