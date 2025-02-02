Man United brings in wing back Dorgu from Lecce in first signing under Ruben Amorim

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United made its first signing under Ruben Amorim by bringing in Denmark defender Patrick Dorgu from Lecce for a reported 30 million euros ($31 million) on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Dorgu plays as an attacking left-sided wing back so is an important signing for Amorim, who has implemented his favored 3-4-3 formation to underwhelming effect since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in November.

United said Dorgu's signing is subject to securing a visa and registration and that he has penned a contract until June 2030, with the option of an additional year.

“I cannot wait to work with Ruben Amorim; his vision for this team and the future of the club is incredibly exciting," Dorgu said. "There is a clear plan set out for my development, and I feel that Manchester United is the perfect place to fulfil my potential and complete my huge ambitions.”

Dorgu played 57 games for Lecce and scored with his first touch on his international debut for Denmark in September.

Jason Wilcox, United's technical director, described Dorgu as “a really exciting talent” with “strong defensive and attacking attributes, adaptability and work-rate (that) will make him a key part of Ruben Amorim’s squad.”

Amorim has used players like Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui at wing back, even though they are natural full backs and lack the attacking qualities required to suit the wing-back system.