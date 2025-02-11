SportsSoccer

American forward Jordan Pefok out six weeks with hamstring tear at French club Reims

By The Associated Press

REIMS, France — American forward Jordan Pefok faces six weeks out after tearing his right hamstring playing for French club Reims.

The Ligue 1 club posted the news on X on Tuesday and wished him a “good recovery.”

The 28-year-old Pefok, whose full name is Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok, went off injured about 20 minutes after coming on as a substitute in a French Cup win against Bourgoin-Jallieu last Thursday.

Pefok returned to Reims in the winter transfer window following spells with Rennes, Swiss team Young Boys and German sides Union Berlin and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

He scored 25 goals in 75 games during his first stint with Reims from 2014-18, and his most prolific spell was at Young Boys with 42 goals in 88 matches overall.

His one goal for the US team came in 2021 against Honduras.

More soccer news

Australia soccer star Sam Kerr found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment of police officer2m read
Actress Issa Rae joins San Diego FC ownership group
Nottingham Forest beats third-tier Exeter on penalties to advance in FA Cup
American forward Jordan Pefok out six weeks with hamstring tear at French club Reims
Sporting nears Champions League exit in Dortmund loss, extending a slump since Amorim left1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME