SportsSoccer

Peruvian amateur soccer player killed by lightning strike during match

By The Associated Press

LIMA, Peru — A Peruvian amateur soccer player was killed and seven others were injured by a lightning strike during their match in a remote Andean city.

Local authorities in Chilca, a city of about 100,000 residents located 310 kilometers (193 miles) east of Peruvian capital Lima, said José De la Cruz, 39, died after he was hit by lightning during a match between his team Familia Chocca and Juventud Bellavista.

Footage shown live by broadcaster Onda Deportiva, which has been shared widely on social media, showed the referee stopping the match after lightning struck near the pitch. As players were leaving the field, a second bolt hit De la Cruz and threw seven other players to the ground as spectators ran away.

Those injured in the incident were hospitalized in the city of Huancayo, the capital of the Junín region.

More soccer news

Ancelotti 'worried' after another poor performance by Real Madrid2m read
Real Madrid and AC Milan pay tribute to victims of deadly Valencia floods in Champions League match1m read
Real Madrid, Manchester City both humiliated in Champions League, Liverpool enjoys Alonso's return2m read
Amorim heading into Man United job on back of huge win over Man City2m read
Arne Slot humbles Xabi Alonso as Liverpool routs Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 in the Champions League3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME