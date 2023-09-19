Polish soccer federation president to announce new coach on Wednesday after firing Santos

WARSAW, Poland — Polish soccer federation president Cezary Kulesza says he's chosen the new national team coach and will reveal the name on Wednesday.

Portuguese Fernando Santos was fired last week with Poland fourth in its five-team European Championship qualifying group.

Local media and some federation officials have focused on Marek Papszun — whose team Rakow Czestochowa became Polish champions for the first time last season — and Poland under-21 coach Michal Probierz as candidates for the job. Both are Polish. Former Poland forward Jan Urban has also been mentioned.

Speaking to the meczyki.pl news portal, Kulesza only said that he has made his choice. Some more talks are being held on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Santos, who led his native Portugal to the Euro 2016 title, was fired after almost nine months in the job.

Poland is behind leader Albania, Czech Republic and Moldova in its qualifying group after losing three of its five games so far, despite three goals from Robert Lewandowski. Poland is likely to land in the Euro 2024 qualifying playoffs in March.

Poland next plays at the Faroe Islands on Oct. 12.