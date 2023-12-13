Galeno's 2 goals power Porto past Shakhtar 5-3 and into the Champions League round of 16

PORTO, Portugal — Galeno struck twice again to lead Porto past Shakhtar Donetsk 5-3 and into the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Porto advances in second place behind Barcelona, which topped Group H despite a 3-2 loss at Antwerp. Third-place Shakhtar will drop into the Europa League playoffs.

Galeno opened the scoring in the ninth minute by finishing at the far post from fellow Brazilian Evanilson's pass.

“This team deserves this victory for the effort we made from the start of this group stage,” Galeno told CNN Portugal. "In Porto, we never play for a draw, even though that result also suited us. The manager said this match would be like a final and we had to win. Mission accomplished.”

Danylo Sikan tapped in an equalizer from close range 20 minutes later, but Galeno unleashed an unstoppable strike from just outside the area before halftime.

Mehdi Taremi increased Porto's lead to 3-1 early in the second half.

An own goal by Stephen Eustaquio reduced the lead to one before veteran defender Pepe found the back of the net from close range to make it 4-2 in the 75th minute, improving his record of being the oldest player to score at the Champions League.

Porto's goalkeeper Diogo Costa stops a shot from Shakhtar's Giorgi Gocholeishvili, 2nd left, during a Champions League group H soccer match between FC Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Credit: AP/Luis Vieira

Francisco Conceição capitalized on a Shakhtar blunder for a three goal lead at 5-2 before substitute Eguinaldo scored the third for the visitors in the 88th minute.

A draw would have been enough for Porto to advance because it beat the Ukrainian champion 3-1 in the group opener in Hamburg in September. Galeno also scored twice in that game. Shakhtar plays home games in the German city due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Porto, the 1987 and 2004 European champion, was in the round of 16 last year and was eliminated at that stage by eventual runner-up Inter Milan.