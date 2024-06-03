SportsSoccer

Portugal calls up Manchester City's Matheus Nunes for European Championship

Manchester City's players Ruben Dias, left, Matheus Nunes, center, and Bernardo Silva celebrate with the Premier League trophy after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 19, 2024. Manchester City clinched the English Premier League on Sunday after beating West Ham in their last match of the season. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal called up Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes for the European Championship to replace the injured Otávio on Monday.

The Portuguese Football Federation said Otávio would not recover for Euro 2024, that starts on June 14, after being injured playing for his Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. He is a teammate there of Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nunes has 12 caps, though none in a competitive game since the 2022 World Cup 18 months ago.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez did not pick Nunes during the team’s 10-win run through its qualifying group last year. Nunes also was not a regular starter for Man City coach Pep Guardiola in their English Premier League title season.

Portugal is in Group G at Euro 2024 with the Czech Republic, Georgia and Turkey.

