SportsSoccer

Premier League ref David Coote suspended over alleged anti-Liverpool remarks

Referee David Coote reacts during the English Premier League soccer...

Referee David Coote reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Brentford, at White Hart Lane Stadium in London, England, Wednesday , Jan 31, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Shopland

By The Associated Press

LONDON — An English Premier League referee has been suspended after a video on social media appeared to show him making derogatory remarks about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

David Coote was suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation, the body governing English referees, Professional Game Match Officials Limited, said Monday.

A video circulating on social media appears to show Coote using a derogatory term to describe Klopp and saying he disliked the German manager because he “accused me of lying” after one game.

It was not immediately clear when the video was filmed, or whether it was manipulated.

Coote was the official for Liverpool's most recent league game, a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Klopp left the club after the end of last season and was replaced by Dutch manager Arne Slot.

More soccer news

Premier League ref David Coote suspended over alleged anti-Liverpool remarks
Barcelona's Yamal and Lewandowski out due to injuries
Jamal Musiala is emerging as Bayern Munich's key player. Will he stay?2m read
Roma and Lyon fight for group lead in Women's Champion league and high-scoring Chelsea is at Celtic2m read
Hoffenheim fires American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo after poor start to season

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME