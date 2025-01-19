More turmoil for Man United and Tottenham but Nottingham Forest's title challenge strengthens

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United's season lurched further into turmoil Sunday after a 3-1 loss to Brighton in the Premier League.

Goals from Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter at Old Trafford consigned United to a 10th defeat in the league. Bruno Fernandes scored for United from the penalty spot.

It was a seventh defeat in 15 games overall under new head coach Ruben Amorim and highlighted the massive job the Portuguese has on his hands to revive the record 20-time English champion.

Tottenham's woeful campaign also sunk to new depths with a 3-2 loss at relegation-fighting Everton, but Nottingham Forest's unlikely title challenge goes from strength to strength after a 3-2 win against last-placed Southampton.

