More turmoil for Man United and Tottenham but Nottingham Forest's title challenge strengthens

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim follows the game during...

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim follows the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United's season lurched further into turmoil Sunday after a 3-1 loss to Brighton in the Premier League.

Goals from Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter at Old Trafford consigned United to a 10th defeat in the league. Bruno Fernandes scored for United from the penalty spot.

It was a seventh defeat in 15 games overall under new head coach Ruben Amorim and highlighted the massive job the Portuguese has on his hands to revive the record 20-time English champion.

Tottenham's woeful campaign also sunk to new depths with a 3-2 loss at relegation-fighting Everton, but Nottingham Forest's unlikely title challenge goes from strength to strength after a 3-2 win against last-placed Southampton.

