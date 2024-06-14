Everton captain Seamus Coleman signs a one-year contract extension

LONDON — Everton captain Seamus Coleman has signed a one-year contract extension to stay at the Merseyside club for what is expected to be the team's final season at Goodison Park.

The 35-year-old Ireland right back has played nearly 15 full seasons for the Toffees, having joined in January 2009 from Sligo Rovers for just 60,000 pounds ($75,000).

“It's such a big year coming up for the club — the massive history that we all have — and of course our last season at Goodison Park,” Coleman said Friday in the Premier League club's announcement. “It's going to be a special and emotional season, and I'm over the moon that I'm going to be part of that.”

The Irishman's contract was set to expire this summer. His 422 appearances for Everton is 13th all time in club history.

Everton avoided relegation last season despite two separate points deductions for breaching Premier League spending rules.

Ownership questions linger, however, after a proposed takeover by American investment firm 777 Partners collapsed this month.

Everton is due to move into its new waterfront stadium in time for the 2025-26 season.

Palace Signs Riad

Crystal Palace signed 20-year-old Chadi Riad to a five-year contract on Friday following the Morocco defender's impressive season with Real Betis.

The center-back made 30 appearances last season for the Seville club, on loan from Barcelona. He is the Premier League club's first summer arrival.

“The club has high-level players who are young and I have come here to follow their same trajectory, to grow as they have grown,” Riad, who turns 21 on Monday, said in the team's announcement.

Born in Spain, Riad made his Morocco debut in January and scored his first international goal against Republic of Congo this week.

The signing protects Palace in case center-back Marc Guehi leaves for a bigger club. Guehi is currently in the England squad at the European Championship.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed.