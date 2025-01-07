SportsSoccer

Argentine teenager Julio Soler joins Bournemouth as club pushes for best-ever Premier League finish

Julio Soler of Argentina's Lanus controls the ball by Gabriel...

Julio Soler of Argentina's Lanus controls the ball by Gabriel Veron of Brazil's Cruzeiro during a Copa Sudamericana semifinal first leg soccer match at Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2024. Credit: AP/Thomas Santos

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Argentine teenager Julio Soler signed for Premier League club Bournemouth on Tuesday as the club pushes for a first-ever qualification for European soccer.

Bournemouth said the defender, who turns 20 next month, signed “a long-term contract.” The club did not disclose the transfer fee paid to Argentine top-tier club Lanus, although British media reported that it was 6.6 million pounds ($8.3 million).

Soler played in all four of Argentina’s games at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He come on as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 loss to France in the quarterfinals after starting all three group-stage games.

The left-back was called up to Argentina’s senior squad for the defending champion’s 2026 World Cup qualifying games in October but did not play.

Soler joins Bournemouth with the club seventh in the Premier League standings and just two points off fifth place, which will likely earn qualification for the Champions League. The Cherries' best league finish was ninth in 2017.

Bournemouth said Soler was born in Paraguay and moved to Argentina as a child.

More soccer news

In-stadium VAR announcements trialed as Arsenal hosts Newcastle in the English League Cup1m read
French club Marseille signs Italian defender Luiz Felipe as free agent
Argentine teenager Julio Soler joins Bournemouth as club pushes for best-ever Premier League finish
French FA says Monaco's Singo should have been sent off for causing facial injury to Donnarumma
Tottenham triggers option to extend Son Heung-min's contract until 2026

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME