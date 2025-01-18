Crystal Palace signs teenage midfielder Romain Esse from Millwall

LONDON — Crystal Palace signed 19-year-old attacking midfielder Romain Esse from second-division Millwall on Saturday.

The London native signed a five-and-a-half year contact with the Premier League club after scoring five goals for Millwall this season.

Palace didn't release financial details but British media said the transfer fee was at least 12 million pounds ($14.6 million).

“Romain is the type of player who gets crowds off their seats,” Palace chairman Steve Parish said in a team statement.

Palace, in 15th place, plays at West Ham on Saturday. Esse won't be available for selection until next weekend's match against Brentford.