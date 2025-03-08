Spirit win NWSL Challenge Cup in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw with Pride

ORLANDO, Fla. — Aubrey Kingsbury made a crucial save in a shootout and the Washington Spirit beat the Orlando Pride 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Friday night to win the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup.

Kingsbury stopped Ally Lemos’ attempt before Tara McKeown converted the Spirit's fourth penalty kick.

It was revenge of sorts for the Spirit, who finished as runners-up to the Pride in the 2024 standings and lost to Orlando in last November’s championship game. It was the Spirit’s second-ever trophy after the 2021 NWSL Championship.

The Spirit made it 1-1 on a direct free kick by Leicy Santos from 30 yards out in the 72nd minute.

Rafaelle scored in the first half for Orlando. The Brazilian, who was making her first appearance for the Pride since July 2024, finished off a rebound from a free kick by Marta with her left foot just before halftime.

The NWSL opens its regular season next week.