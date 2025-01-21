Prince William watches Aston Villa lose in the Champions League in Monaco

MONACO, France — Prince William was in Monaco to watch Aston Villa in the Champions League on Tuesday.

But the future king of England couldn't bring his beloved team luck as the Premier League side fell to a 1-0 defeat at Stade Louis II.

Television cameras captured the prince in the crowd, wearing a blue jacket and a grey sweater over blue shirt.

He looked cold in the principality, rubbing his hands together as he spoke someone next to him in the stands.

Prince William — arguably Villa's most famous fan — was in the crowd for the team's victory over Bayern Munich earlier in the competition.

The loss dealt a blow to Villa’s hopes of automatic qualification for the round of 16.

It is provisionally seventh in the standings with one game to go in the league phase of the competition and in danger of dropping out of the top eight.

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, right, passes the ball as Monaco's Denis Zakaria defends during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Aston Villa at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. Credit: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Teams finishing between ninth and 24th face a playoff to advance to next stage.