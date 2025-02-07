PSG extends contracts for coach Enrique and key players Hakimi, Vitinha and Nunes
PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain extended the contracts of coach Luis Enrique and three key players on Friday.
Enrique extended his deal until 2027, while goal-scoring right back Achraf Hakimi, creative midfielder Vitinha and speedy left back Nuno Mendes all signed on to 2029.
PSG also renewed 18-year-old defender Yoram Zague's contract until 2028.
PSG remains on course to defend its Ligue 1 title and is still involved in the Champions League and the French Cup.
