PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma gets away with huge blunder against Brest

GUINGAMP, France — Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has often been criticized for his erratic passing out from the back since joining Paris Saint-Germain.

He almost proved his doubters exactly right early into the game against Brest in their Champions League playoff match on Tuesday by completely botching a routine clearance.

The Italy No. 1 was under no pressure when he received a pass back from captain Marquinhos. But Donnarumma somehow kicked the ball straight at the head of striker Ludovic Ajorque a few meters away and then looked on anxiously as the ball rolled narrowly wide of the goal.

Donnarumma’s blunders cost PSG when it lost 2-0 at Arsenal early into the group stage.

He got away with it this time before PSG took the lead with a penalty a few minutes later.

Tuesday's game was played at Stade de Roudourou in Guingamp, located 114 kilometers (70 miles) from Brest. The club’s home matches have been moved during the competition because Brest’s own stadium was deemed outdated for Champions League games.

PSG left back Nuno Gomes said before the game that the playing surface was “not very good” and online images showed thinning layers of grass and some bumps on the field.