SportsSoccer

PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico leaves the hospital after recovering from a head injury caused by a horse

PSG's goalkeeper Sergio Rico holds the ball during the Champions...

PSG's goalkeeper Sergio Rico holds the ball during the Champions League semifinal soccer match between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, on Aug. 18, 2020. Rico was discharged from the hospital on Friday Aug. 18, 2023, nearly three months after he sustained a head injury following an accident with a loose horse. Credit: AP/David Ramos

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico was discharged from the hospital on Friday, nearly three months after he sustained a head injury following an accident with a loose horse.

Rico was cleared to leave Hospital Virgen del Rocio in Seville after his recovery from the May 28 accident near the southern Spanish city, where Rico used to play for Sevilla. Rico was headed to a mass with his relatives when the accident happened.

The 29-year-old Rico joined PSG in 2020.

The hospital did not provide any information regarding Rico's ability to return to playing.

More soccer news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME